Sabres' Scott Wilson: Undergoes ankle surgery
Wilson had surgery Monday to repair a fracture ankle suffered during practice Sunday.
According to the team, Wilson is expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks, which likely has him back in action for early December. The winger was likely going to need to compete for a spot in the lineup on a regular basis and may have spent more time in the press box anyway. With this setback, the Ontario native may have to log some time with AHL Rochester once given the green light to play and work his way back into the lineup. Look for Wilson to be placed on injured reserve in short order as roster limits go into effect Tuesday.
