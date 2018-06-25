Sabres' Scott Wilson: Won't receive qualifying offer
Wilson will not be given a qualifying offer by the Sabres, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
This is more of a technical move by the Sabres, as general manager Jason Botterill is still hopeful of working out a new deal with Wilson. The winger started the 2017-18 campaign with the Penguins, but ended up with Buffalo after a brief stop in Detroit. In his 49 outings with the Sabres, the 25-year-old tallied 14 points, 85 shots on goal and a concerning minus-17 rating.
