Wilson left Tuesday's preseason game versus the Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury and won't return, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Wilson left the game during the second period, and it's unclear what's bothering the 27-year-old winger. He's trying to fill a bottom-six role on the Sabres, as he split time between AHL Rochester and the big club last year. More on his condition should be released in the next few days leading up to the Sabres' next preseason game versus the Maple Leafs.