Sabres' Scott Wilson: Won't return to Tuesday's game
Wilson left Tuesday's preseason game versus the Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury and won't return, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Wilson left the game during the second period, and it's unclear what's bothering the 27-year-old winger. He's trying to fill a bottom-six role on the Sabres, as he split time between AHL Rochester and the big club last year. More on his condition should be released in the next few days leading up to the Sabres' next preseason game versus the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.