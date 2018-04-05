Sabres' Sean Malone: Continues to progress
The Sabres front office believes Malone can carve out a role with the big club at his current rate of progression, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Drafted 159th overall in 2013, Malone spent four years at Harvard before turning pro, scoring 42 points in 36 games in his senior year. He's a versatile, two-way center who's scored 11 goals and 20 points in 68 games with AHL Rochester in his first pro season, and the maturity in his game has clearly caught the Sabres' attention. Malone needs more seasoning in the minors and will be a long-shot to make the roster next season, but he can be a very valuable call-up option.
