Malone signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres worth $787,500 in the NHL on Thursday.

A Buffalo native, Malone registered 12 goals, 10 assists, and 29 PIM through 73 games with AHL Rochester last season. The Harvard product is a two-time NCAA (ECAC) champion who will get a longer look in the Sabres system now that he's signed his first standard NHL Contract.