Sabres' Sean Malone: Gets qualifying offer
Malone was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.
The Sabres front office indicated back in April that they believe Malone could carve out a role with the big club eventually if he continues to progress at the rate that he has. As a result, it's not a huge surprise the organization gave him a qualifying offer Monday. While Malone still has a ways to go before becoming a potential fantasy asset, his play in the AHL provides some hope for a roster spot down the line.
