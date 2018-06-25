Malone was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.

The Sabres front office indicated back in April that they believe Malone could carve out a role with the big club eventually if he continues to progress at the rate that he has. As a result, it's not a huge surprise the organization gave him a qualifying offer Monday. While Malone still has a ways to go before becoming a potential fantasy asset, his play in the AHL provides some hope for a roster spot down the line.