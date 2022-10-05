site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sabres' Sean Malone: Lands on waivers
Malone was waived by Buffalo on Tuesday, per CBS.
As long as he passes through waivers unclaimed, Malone will head to the Sabres' AHL affiliate for the start of the season. He hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2020-21.
