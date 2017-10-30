Malone, who is progressing nicely from a hip injury, is looking for his first point with AHL Rochester after turning pro this past summer, The Buffalo News reports.

Malone played one game for the Sabres upon leaving Harvard University after four years, but aggravated a hip injury in training camp and was assigned to the AHL to begin the season. Through five games, Malone is minus-3 and has yet to register a point, but head coach Chris Taylor has been happy with Malone's progress on the fourth line. A two-way forward who can play either wing or center, Malone projects to be a bottom-six forward who will need to stay healthy if he wants to make a run for a roster spot with the Sabres next season.