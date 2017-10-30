Sabres' Sean Malone: Looking for first pro point
Malone, who is progressing nicely from a hip injury, is looking for his first point with AHL Rochester after turning pro this past summer, The Buffalo News reports.
Malone played one game for the Sabres upon leaving Harvard University after four years, but aggravated a hip injury in training camp and was assigned to the AHL to begin the season. Through five games, Malone is minus-3 and has yet to register a point, but head coach Chris Taylor has been happy with Malone's progress on the fourth line. A two-way forward who can play either wing or center, Malone projects to be a bottom-six forward who will need to stay healthy if he wants to make a run for a roster spot with the Sabres next season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...