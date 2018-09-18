Malone (knee) will be sidelined for six weeks, per the Sabres' injury report.

Malone was a long-shot to make the 23-man roster, but his preseason injury all but guarantees the center will be shipped to AHL Rochester once given the all-clear. When roster limits fall into place, the New York native will no doubt be placed on injured reserve until he is healthy enough to be demoted.

