Malone agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Malone failed to break into an NHL game this season, instead spending the entire year playing with the Americans. In 39 games with AHL Rochester, the 27-year-old center tallied 20 goals and 17 helpers, adding another seven points in 10 postseason contests. At this point, Malone figures to remain a fringe roster player and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.