Malone (knee) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday, Ian Ott of the Sabres' official site reports.

Malone sustained a knee injury in the preseason, so he'll try to make up for lost time. The Buffalo native recorded 12 goals and 10 assists over 73 games with the Amerks last season, but he's presumably looking at a lengthy stay in the AHL unless injuries threaten the team up front. After all, the Sabres have had a hard time finding playing time for Remi Elie and Tage Thompson, let alone Malone, who's only appeared in one game at the top level in his career.