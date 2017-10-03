Play

Malone (hip) was sent down to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Malone's hip ailment prevented him from showing team brass what he was capable of during training camp. Instead, the center was cleared just in time to get reassigned to the minors. It will be the 22-year-old's first taste of AHL hockey after signing with Buffalo following the conclusion of his senior season with Harvard University.

