Sabres' Sean Malone: Sits out prospect camp
Malone sat out the Prospects Challenge due to a nagging hip injury, The Buffalo News reports.
Malone played just one game for the Sabres last year after leaving Harvard, registering one shot on goal and a blocked shot in just 12 minutes of playing time. The versatile center's hip ailment is not believed to be a serious issue, and while he'll likely start the season with AHL Rochester.
