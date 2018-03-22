Sabres' Seth Griffith: Bound for AHL
Griffith (upper body) was assigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.
Griffith had been battling an upper-body injury recently, but his assignment to the AHL indicates he's healthy and ready to contribute. The 25-year-old winger has notched just three points (two goals, one assist) over 21 games at the top level after posting a second consecutive impressive campaign in the AHL. Although he's yet to put it together with the big club, he may continue to receive opportunities if he produces in the minors.
