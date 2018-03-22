Play

Griffith (upper body) was assigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Griffith had been battling an upper-body injury recently, but his assignment to the AHL indicates he's healthy and ready to contribute. The 25-year-old winger has notched just three points (two goals, one assist) over 21 games at the top level after posting a second consecutive impressive campaign in the AHL. Although he's yet to put it together with the big club, he may continue to receive opportunities if he produces in the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories