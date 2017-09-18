The Sabres are giving Griffith a chance to earn a roster spot, the Olean Times Herald reports.

The 24-year-old Griffith was a star in the OHL and he's scored 202 points in 203 AHL games in his career, but his lack of size and consistency has limited him to just 58 games in the NHL. There are a few spots up for grabs, but they're mostly in the bottom six, and Griffith needs to play on a scoring line to maximize his talent. The track record of undersized scoring wingers finding success in the NHL isn't very good. Remember that former Sabre Phil Varone, another undersized forward who's had a lot of success in the AHL with 298 career points, also repeatedly failed to earn a regular roster spot when the Sabres were scoring very little and losing a lot of games. Based on his playing experience, Griffith must go through waivers, so if he doesn't find an opportunity in Buffalo, he may get it elsewhere. He was claimed three separate times during the 2016-17 season.