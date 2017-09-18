Sabres' Seth Griffith: Gunning for roster spot
The Sabres are giving Griffith a chance to earn a roster spot, the Olean Times Herald reports.
The 24-year-old Griffith was a star in the OHL and he's scored 202 points in 203 AHL games in his career, but his lack of size and consistency has limited him to just 58 games in the NHL. There are a few spots up for grabs, but they're mostly in the bottom six, and Griffith needs to play on a scoring line to maximize his talent. The track record of undersized scoring wingers finding success in the NHL isn't very good. Remember that former Sabre Phil Varone, another undersized forward who's had a lot of success in the AHL with 298 career points, also repeatedly failed to earn a regular roster spot when the Sabres were scoring very little and losing a lot of games. Based on his playing experience, Griffith must go through waivers, so if he doesn't find an opportunity in Buffalo, he may get it elsewhere. He was claimed three separate times during the 2016-17 season.
More News
-
Sabres' Seth Griffith: Signs one-year deal with Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Seth Griffith: Scooped off waivers by Buds•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Waived by team•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Penciled into lineup Friday•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Transferred to IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...