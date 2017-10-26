Sabres' Seth Griffith: Nets first goal of the season
Griffith scored in a 5-1 Wednesday defeat against Columbus, helping his side avoid the shutout.
The goal kept the Sabres from being blanked, but did little else, as Griffith isn't much of a scoring option to this point of the year. He remains unlikely to be of much use to most fantasy rosters at this point.
