Sabres' Seth Griffith: Out with upper-body injury Thursday
Griffith will not play Thursday against the Senators due to an upper-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Griffith drew into three of the Sabres' four contests since his promotion, but he failed to tally a point and owns just three (two goals, one assist) through 21 this season. He's fared much better at AHL Rochester this season with 34 points in 36 games, but there's nothing to suggest he will be a consistent contributor at the top level anytime soon.
