Griffith was waived by Buffalo on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of CBC reports.

Griffith was a healthy scratch in two of Buffalo's previous three games and has failed to record a point since Nov. 2. The 24-year-old winger has just eight goals and 19 points across 79 career NHL games. He'll likely clear waivers and be sent to the minors.

