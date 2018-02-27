Griffith is in the process of being recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Hoppe elaborates that Kyle Okposo's wife has gone into labor, so it looks like Griffith will be on hand in case Okposo is unavailable for Wednesday's road game against the Lightning. Either way, it's difficult to trust a skater whose playing time at the highest level depends on the status of more established forwards. Besides, he's accrued only three points through 18 games with the Sabres this season.