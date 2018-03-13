Griffith (upper body) took in Tuesday's skate, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Griffith has missed the past two games and should be available Thursday against the Leafs. Whether he plays or not is a different question; through 21 games this season he's scored just two goals and three points, averaging a little over 10 minutes per game with spot duty on the man advantage. He is a depth forward who has very little fantasy value.