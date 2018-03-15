Griffith (upper body) will be among the scratches for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, the Sabres' official site reports.

Griffith will miss his third straight matchup because of the upper-body ailment, though there is no guarantee he would be in the lineup even if healthy. Considering he owns just three points (two goals, one assist) through 21 contests this season, his return shouldn't be of much concern in most fantasy leagues.