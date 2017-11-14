Griffith is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday against Pittsburgh, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Griffith was expected to add some offense to the lineup and started off well with an assist in the season opener, but has since scored just two goals in 13 games. After playing 13:51 in the opener, including 3:11 on the power play, Griffith has been getting fourth-line minutes with very little power-play opportunities. Jordan Nolan and Nick Baptiste will both draw into the lineup instead. After making the roster of out training camp, Griffith is once again on the outside looking in as he continues to struggle to find a role in the NHL.