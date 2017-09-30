Griffith was not among the last round of cuts made by the Sabres on Saturday.

The Sabres cut their roster to 27 players, but four of them are nursing injuries, which means Griffith will be part of the 23-man roster on Opening Night. After a trying season during which he was claimed off waivers three times last year, Griffith has finally cracked an NHL roster as a potential regular. The diminutive but offensively-gifted right winger will play on the third line with Sam Reinhart at center and Benoit Pouliot on the opposite wing, which should provide the Sabres with some depth scoring. Although Griffith possesses some tantalizing talent, he's not worth drafting in most leagues until he proves he can keep his job for the whole season and move up the depth chart.