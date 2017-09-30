Sabres' Seth Griffith: Survives last round of cuts
Griffith was not among the last round of cuts made by the Sabres on Saturday.
The Sabres cut their roster to 27 players, but four of them are nursing injuries, which means Griffith will be part of the 23-man roster on Opening Night. After a trying season during which he was claimed off waivers three times last year, Griffith has finally cracked an NHL roster as a potential regular. The diminutive but offensively-gifted right winger will play on the third line with Sam Reinhart at center and Benoit Pouliot on the opposite wing, which should provide the Sabres with some depth scoring. Although Griffith possesses some tantalizing talent, he's not worth drafting in most leagues until he proves he can keep his job for the whole season and move up the depth chart.
More News
-
Sabres' Seth Griffith: Plays on top line•
-
Sabres' Seth Griffith: Gunning for roster spot•
-
Sabres' Seth Griffith: Signs one-year deal with Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Seth Griffith: Scooped off waivers by Buds•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Waived by team•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Penciled into lineup Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...