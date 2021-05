Lekkas signed a professional tryout agreement with the Sabres on Monday.

Lekkas had a successful four-year career at the University of Vermont but has spent the last two seasons in the AHL and ECHL. The 25-year-old owns a 4.32 GAA and .863 save percentage in seven games with AHL Rochester this season. He's expected to serve as the backup behind Michael Houser for Monday's tilt with the Islanders as the Sabres are dealing with several injured goaltenders.