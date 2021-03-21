Fogarty was recalled from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Sunday.
Fogarty will add depth at forward during the Sabres' upcoming four-game road trip. The 27-year-old has impressed in the minors this season, generating five goals and three assists across 10 games.
