Fogarty scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Fogarty, who had just 21 career games under his belt across parts of four NHL seasons, lit the lamp for the first time when he converted a Rasmus Ristolainen centering feed in the second period to give the Sabres a 3-1 lead. He also set up Casey Mittelstadt's tally just under six minutes later. Fogarty, 27, has three points in four games with the Sabres.