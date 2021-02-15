Fogarty was promoted from the taxi squad Monday.
Fogarty could make his Sabres debut in Monday's game versus the Islanders. The 27-year-old has enjoyed success in the minors; he posted 37 points over 54 AHL games last year. He'll likely slot into the bottom six if he, indeed, suits up.
