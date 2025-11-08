Sardarian scored twice and added an assist in Michigan Tech's 4-1 win over Northern Michigan University on Friday.

Sardarian opened the year with 11 assists in eight games before finally breaking through with his two goals Friday. The 22-year-old winger is in his senior year of college hockey, and his offense has been quality since transferring from the University of New Hampshire prior to 2024-25. Sardarian's signing rights are held by the Sabres, and it remains to be seen if he'll secure an entry-level deal after his collegiate season is over.