Sardarian scored twice and added an assist in Michigan Tech's 4-3 shootout loss to the University of St. Thomas on Friday.

Sardarian hasn't been a big scorer this year, but he has been good for Michigan Tech with six goals and 16 helpers in 15 contests. He's added a plus-10 rating and 18 PIM. Sardarian, a Sabres prospect, is in his senior year of college, and a second straight strong campaign could help him get signed.