Sardarian was named the CCHA Forward of the Week on Monday.

Sardarian, a Sabres prospect, helped Michigan Tech to a two-game sweep over Ferris State University. Sardarian has been a playmaker this season, earning four helpers over that two-game sweep and a total of nine assists through six games. His first two years in college hockey were unremarkable with a total of 21 points over 61 games for the University of New Hampshire, but he took off with 11 goals and 35 points in 35 outings when he transferred to Michigan Tech for 2024-25. A third-round pick of the Sabres in 2021, his signing rights last until Aug. 15, 2026.