Sardarian scored a goal and added two assists in Michigan Tech's 5-2 win over Miami University on Sunday.

Sardarian continues to excel for Michigan Tech this year. Sunday's performance put him at nine goals and 20 helpers through 19 appearances, putting him two goals and six points shy of matching his 35-game total from last year. The Sabres prospect has been a standout for the Huskies for a second year in a row as he looks to wrap up his NCAA career on a high note.