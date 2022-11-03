Thompson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

After totaling five goals and nine points over his previous two games, it looked like Thompson had finally cooled down, but he continued his scoring binge after the Sabres fell behind 3-1 in the third. His seventh goal of the season pulled Buffalo within one, and Thompson assisted on Alex Tuch's game-winner later in the final frame. Following a slow start to the season, Thompson's recent surge is proving last year's 38-goal breakout was no fluke.