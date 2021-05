Thompson scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

Thompson has racked up four points in his last three games. The 23-year-old forward isn't known for significant scoring output -- he has only 14 points in 37 contests this season. He's added 94 shots on net, 25 hits and 17 PIM in a middle-six role.