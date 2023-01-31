Thompson (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice and Sabres hope to have him in the lineup Wednesday versus Carolina, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres expect to know more about Thompson's availability Wednesday morning. He skated between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch during Tuesday's session after sitting out Monday's practice. Thompson has racked up 34 goals, 68 points and 199 shots on net in 49 games this season.