Thompson (personal) was activated from non-roster reserve Friday.
Thompson was a late scratch Wednesday, but will end up missing only one game as he is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus Columbus. Thompson has nine goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, well off his pace of last season when he scored 47 goals and added 47 assists in 78 contests.
More News
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Might return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Placed on non-roster reserve•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Three-point effort Thursday•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: First goal since return from injury•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Ready to rock•