Sabres' Tage Thompson: Back in rut
Thompson will look to snap his six-game point drought Saturday against Washington.
Thompson started out the season with a seven-game point drought, and has found himself in familiar territory. He had a bit of a scoring streak in between, tallying five points in a six-game span. He's only mustered one point in the other 19 games, showing he's not quite ready to be a consistent secondary scorer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...