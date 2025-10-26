Thompson scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Thompson put the Sabres up 1-0 with a wrist shot in the first. And then he pushed the score to 3-2 in the third with a power-play goal. Thompson has put up back-to-back two-point games (three goals, one assist), and he has eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine games on the season. He's also wired 37 shots, a pace that would see him top 300 shots for the first time in his career.