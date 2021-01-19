Thompson played on the third line during Monday's win over Philadelphia.
After starting the season on the top line, Thompson had one assist in two contests. Both games were losses, so Buffalo changed their lines in an effort to spark the team. Thompson may be able to work his way back up the lineup, but it's encouraging to see him play nonetheless, as a shoulder injury limited him to just one game in 2019-20.
More News
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Healthy ahead of training camp•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Lands three-year extension•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Out 5-to-6 months•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Still a few weeks from returning•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Set to miss 3-to-5 weeks•