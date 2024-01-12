Thompson (undisclosed) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Senators, but head coach Don Granato expected the center to be okay, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Thompson had to leave the ice earlier in the contest, but he was able to return and scored a pair of first-period goals, including one on the power play. It doesn't sound like there's a lot of concern regarding his status. He's up to 14 goals, 27 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 32 appearances this season.