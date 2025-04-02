Thompson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Thompson has five goals and one assist over his last five outings as he makes a late-season push up the scoring charts. The 27-year-old's tally Tuesday was the game-winner, his fifth such goal this season. He's at 39 goals, 66 points, 215 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-1 rating through 68 contests overall. He could join the 40-goal club for the second time in his career, but he'll likely come up short of the career-best 47 he netted in 2022-23.