Thompson notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Thompson is starting to warm up, as he has a goal and two power-play helpers over his last three games. The center helped out on Rasmus Dahlin's opening tally Saturday. Thompson has added 10 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating this season. He's still got some work to do to match last year's pace from a 68-point effort in 78 contests, but he's trending in the right direction after a slow start.