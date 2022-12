Thompson contributed a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win against Arizona.

Thompson's marker and one of his assists were recorded with the man advantage. He has 25 goals and 49 points in 31 games this season, including 22 power-play points. The 25-year-old was averaging an impressive 3:41 of power-play ice time entering Saturday's game, and there's a good chance that he'll maintain that key role.