Thompson supplied a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.
Thompson is tearing it up based on a six-game point streak comprised of five goals and three assists. The American forward entered the contest averaging 14.4 shots per 60 minutes, which would easily be a career high if he can sustain it. On Wednesday, he sliced through the attacking zone with ease, earning a team-high six shots, a nice complement to his power-play marker.
