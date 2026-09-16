Head coach Lindy Ruff indicated Wednesday that he wants to begin training camp with Thompson working as the Sabres' No. 1 center, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has spent time on the wing and in the middle, but the Sabres seem interested in seeing how the lineup would fare with him centering the top line. Thompson made a career-high 81 regular-season appearances last year. He racked up 40 goals, 41 assists, 85 hits, 48 blocked shots and 35 PIM while averaging 19:15 of ice time per game. Regardless of where he lines up in 2026-27, the 28-year-old should continue to have plenty of opportunities to contribute.