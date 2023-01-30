Thompson is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Thompson didn't take part in Monday's practice. It is unclear at this time if he will be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against Carolina. Thompson's availability for the NHL All-Star Game this weekend could also be in doubt. He has compiled 34 goals, 68 points and 199 shots on net through 49 games this season.