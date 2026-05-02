Thompson logged two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Thompson had the secondary helper on both of the Sabres' first-period goals, which ended up being the difference in this series-clinching win. The 28-year-old contributed two goals, five assists, 26 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over six outings in his first playoff series. Thompson can score more, but he'll look to remain effective and productive in a top-line role as the Sabres turn their sights to the second round against either the Canadiens or the Lightning.