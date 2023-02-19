Thompson provided an assist and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Thompson battled for and controlled the puck before setting up Jeff Skinner's game-winning tally midway through the third period. February has actually been a little quiet for Thompson -- he has no multi-point efforts and just two goals and one assist through five contests this month. The 25-year-old center is up to 36 tallies, 35 helpers, 212 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 54 outings overall. Even if he slows down a bit the rest of the way, it's already a career year for one of the league's burgeoning superstars.