Thompson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Considering Thompson is expected to be unavailable until mid-December, his designation for IR shouldn't come as a shock. The Sabres used the open spot under the 23-man roster limit to activate Zach Bogosian (hip). Once cleared to play, Thompson figures to find himself heading back to AHL Rochester.

