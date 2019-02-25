Sabres' Tage Thompson: Dips toes in minors
Thompson was assigned to AHL Rochester and immediately recalled to Buffalo, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
This was simply a paper move which makes Thompson eligible for the AHL playoffs. The Sabres are in their own playoff hunt, though, and Thompson's 6-foot-5 frame will continue adding bulk to the team's bottom six. His offensive contributions have been limited this season with just seven goals and four assists through 53 games, and his 46.8 Corsi For percentage is unappealing. Thompson will look to turn it around as the Sabres make their final push, starting Monday versus the Maple Leafs.
