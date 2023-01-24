Thompson notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Thompson reached the 30-assist mark on Victor Olofsson's third-period marker, then moved past the threshold when he set up Owen Power's game-winning goal in overtime. During a four-game point streak, Thompson has a goal and four assists. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 3 -- his offense has tended to occur in big bursts this season. Overall, the 25-year-old has 63 points, 189 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 46 appearances.